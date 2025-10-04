KI logo
News Feed

Ukraine accuses China of providing Russia with satellite data for missile strike targeting

1 min read
Avatar
by Yuliia Taradiuk
Ukraine accuses China of providing Russia with satellite data for missile strike targeting
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping walk at Zhongnanhai leadership compound in Beijing on September 2, 2025. (Alexander Kazakov / POOL / AFP)

Kyiv has evidence that China has provided Russia with satellite data which has been used to target missile strikes on Ukraine, including strikes on facilities used by foreign companies, a member of Ukraine's foreign intelligence service (SZRU) said on Oct. 4.

SZRU employee Oleh Alexandrov told  Ukrinform that there is evidence of "high-level cooperation between Russia and China in conducting satellite reconnaissance of Ukraine's territory."

According to Alexandrov, the goal of reconnaissance is to identify strategic targets for attacks.

"At the same time, as we have seen in recent months, these targets may belong to foreign investors," he added.

Alexandrov did not disclose additional details about the Ukrainian targets that were allegedly struck with Chinese satellite intelligence data.

China officially claims neutrality in Russia's war against Ukraine, but has indirectly supported Moscow's war through continued trade and by providing dual-use goods to Russia.

During Russian President Vladimir Putin's last visit to China, where he met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the two countries signed more than 20 cooperation deals in energy, technology, and other sectors, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

Putin lauded the relationship between the two countries, saying they have reached an "unprecedented level."

‘We’ve lost Russia to deepest, darkest China,’ Trump says
“May they have a long and prosperous future together,” U.S. President Donald Trump said.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Article image
China-Russia relationsWarRussiaChinaUkraineForeign Intelligence ServiceMissile attackMissilesRussian Intelligence
Avatar
Yuliia Taradiuk

Reporter

Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, October 4
Video
Inside Ukraine's fight to stop Russia near Kupiansk as war evolves.

The city of Kupiansk has become a focal point of Russia’s renewed offensive in Kharkiv Oblast. After crossing the Oskil River, Russian forces have begun infiltrating Ukrainian lines in small assault groups, while the battlefield becomes increasingly dominated by swarming drones.

Saturday, October 4
Show More

Editors' Picks