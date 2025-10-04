Ukraine accuses China of providing Russia with satellite data for missile strike targeting

Kyiv has evidence that China has provided Russia with satellite data which has been used to target missile strikes on Ukraine, including strikes on facilities used by foreign companies, a member of Ukraine's foreign intelligence service (SZRU) said on Oct. 4.

SZRU employee Oleh Alexandrov told Ukrinform that there is evidence of "high-level cooperation between Russia and China in conducting satellite reconnaissance of Ukraine's territory."

According to Alexandrov, the goal of reconnaissance is to identify strategic targets for attacks.

"At the same time, as we have seen in recent months, these targets may belong to foreign investors," he added.

Alexandrov did not disclose additional details about the Ukrainian targets that were allegedly struck with Chinese satellite intelligence data.

China officially claims neutrality in Russia's war against Ukraine, but has indirectly supported Moscow's war through continued trade and by providing dual-use goods to Russia.

During Russian President Vladimir Putin's last visit to China, where he met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the two countries signed more than 20 cooperation deals in energy, technology, and other sectors, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

Putin lauded the relationship between the two countries, saying they have reached an "unprecedented level."