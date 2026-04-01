Central Europe’s shift against Ukraine, explained

The Kyiv Independent’s Martin Fornusek speaks with Slovakia’s former foreign minister Ivan Korcok about the country’s stance on Ukraine under Prime Minister Robert Fico, and what it means for Slovakia’s role within the EU and NATO. He explains how domestic political strategy, energy dependence, and populist narratives are shaping Central Europe’s position on Russia's war against Ukraine. The conversation also examines the broader implications for EU unity, sanctions policy, and what potential political shifts in Slovakia, as well as Hungary, could mean for Ukraine and European security.