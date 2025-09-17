Canada to appoint special representative for Ukraine's reconstruction

Canada is set to appoint a Special Representative for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on Sept. 16.

Ukraine has worked with its partners to facilitate reconstruction in the short and long term. Despite the efforts, Kyiv faces a $10 billion "funding gap" for reconstruction projects in 2025, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in April.

Former Canadian Transport and Internal Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland resigned from her role earlier the same day and will be assigned the post.

"As a former G7 Minister of Finance, Foreign Affairs, and International Trade with deep relationships and understanding of Ukraine and its economy, Chrystia is truly uniquely positioned for this timely and essential work towards a better future for Ukrainians and peace in Europe," Carney said in a statement.

Freeland previously served as Canada's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister. She has Ukrainian heritage and speaks Ukrainian.

Russia regularly targets civilian infrastructure in drone and missile attacks across Ukraine, leaving relentless damage behind.

On Sept. 16, at least seven civilians were killed and 49 were injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine, according to regional authorities.

In July, Ukraine's former Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Kyiv would need roughly $1 trillion to restore its economy and rebuild infrastructure damaged in Russian attacks.

Ukraine's allies have pledged to help the embattled nation amid increased Russian attacks. The Netherlands pledged 300 million euros ($356 million) to support Ukraine's reconstruction and economic recovery through 2026, Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp said in July.

Meanwhile, Kyiv could receive a reparations loan from the EU funded by cash balances associated with frozen Russian assets, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sept. 10.