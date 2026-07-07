Canada pledges $900 million to Ukraine for vehicles and ammo, but no air defense

Canada announced more than $900 million in new military aid for Ukraine on July 7, one of Ottawa’s larger recent support packages, President Volodymyr Zelensky said after meeting Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey.

The package includes $475 million for ammunition, nearly $400 million to build 35 Canadian-made armored vehicles, and $50 million for critical technology and engineering equipment, according to the Canadian Prime Minister’s Office.

The Canadian readout did not specifically mention air defense systems or interceptors as part of the package. Zelensky, however, said Ukraine's top priority remains strengthening its air defenses as Russia continues large-scale missile and drone attacks against Ukrainian cities.

"Our first concern is more air defense. Protecting lives is the main thing, and Russia's ballistic missile attacks, along with its other missile and drone strikes, are terror that must be confronted together with our partners," Zelensky wrote on X.

The package is one of Canada's larger recent military aid announcements for Ukraine, though smaller than the 2 billion Canadian dollar ($1.4 billion) package announced in February and the 2 billion Canadian dollar ($1.5 billion) pledge made at the G7 summit in June 2025. It is larger than several earlier stand-alone packages, including a 500 million Canadian dollar ($367 million) pledge announced in July 2024.

Canada donated an air defense system to Ukraine in November 2024 — a NASAMS system valued at approximately $406 million that was bought from the U.S.

Drone deal follows May defense pact

Zelensky also said Ukraine and Canada are preparing a drone deal aimed at building what he called "a new and effective security system" based on capabilities proven during Russia's war. Canada and Ukraine signed a joint defense production agreement in May,

Carney's office said the two leaders discussed strengthening defense industrial partnerships, including drone co-development.

Ukraine also joined Canada, Albania, Belgium, Greece, Latvia, Luxembourg, Romania, and Turkey in announcing their intention to establish the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank, a Canada-led initiative designed to expand access to capital and support defense production.