NASAMS air defense systems delivered to Ukraine, Canadian defense minister says

by Abbey Fenbert November 23, 2024 4:54 AM 2 min read
Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on Feb. 14, 2024. (John Thys / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A promised shipment of air defense systems purchased with the assistance of the Canadian government has reached Ukraine, Canada's Defense Minister Bill Blair announced on Nov. 22.

The U.S.-made National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) were first pledged to Kyiv back in January 2023. While Canada reportedly paid for the system, worth approximately $289 million, later in the spring, its delivery has been delayed.

Blair said the NASAMS are now in Ukrainian hands.

"This ground-based air defense system will help Ukraine protect itself against destructive air attacks," Blair said.

"Canada's support for Ukraine is steadfast and we will continue to step up and build on our contributions to Ukraine in their fight against Russia's invasion."

President Volodymyr Zelensky previously said on Nov. 4 that Ukraine expected to receive the defense system "by the end of this year."

The NASAMS delivery arrives as Ukraine faces intensified Russian aerial attacks, including the recently deployed "Oreshnik" intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM), launched against Dnipro on Nov. 21.

Following the strike on Dnipro, Zelensky reiterated the importance of advanced Western air defense systems, directing Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to begin new talks with partners on acquiring additional equipment.

Ukrainian forces have been using NASAMS systems since November 2022, when the U.S. delivered the first batteries amid escalating Russian airstrikes.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.