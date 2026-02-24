Canada announces $1.4 billion military aid package for Ukraine, expands sanctions against Russia

On the fourth anniversary of the full-scale invasion, Canada announced a new military package worth C$2 billion ($ 1.4 billion) for Ukraine and introduced additional sanctions against Russia.

According to the Canadian government's Feb. 24 press release, the funding allocated for the 2026-27 fiscal year is intended to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and support its armed forces in defending against the ongoing Russian invasion.

As part of the package, Ottawa will provide 400 armored vehicles, including 66 Light Armored Vehicles produced by General Dynamics and 383 Senator armored personnel carriers manufactured by Canadian company Roshel.

Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty also announced the extension of Operation UNIFIER, Canada's training programme for Ukrainian troops, for an additional three years until 2029.

Beyond military assistance, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said, Canada would contribute an additional $20 million to Ukraine's Energy Support Fund to help procure critical equipment for the country's energy sector, which has been relentlessly targeted by Russian attacks.

Canada also imposed sanctions on 21 individuals, 53 entities, and 100 vessels linked to Russia's so-called shadow fleet used to circumvent oil export restrictions. Ottawa also lowered the price cap on Russian crude oil from $47.6 to $44.1 per barrel in coordination with international partners.

"As Russia's brutal war of aggression against Ukraine continues, Canada remains steadfast in defending Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Russia must be held accountable for the damage, destruction, and loss caused by its unprovoked aggression," Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said.Canada has remained one of Ukraine's key military supporters since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, providing weapons, training, financial assistance, and sustained sanctions pressure against Moscow.