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UK transfers about 1 billion dollars in frozen Russian assets to Ukraine

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by Lucy Pakhnyuk
UK transfers about 1 billion dollars in frozen Russian assets to Ukraine
The flag of Ukraine and the flag of Great Britain are seen next to each other on Dec. 9, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Oleksii Samsonov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

The United Kingdom has transferred 752 million pounds (about 1 billion dollars) in frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, Ukraine's Finance Ministry said April 15.

"Ukraine has received the latest tranche from the United Kingdom in the amount of 752 million pounds sterling (about 1 billion U.S. dollars) as part of the G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration for Ukraine (ERA) initiative," the ministry said in a statement.

Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said the funding would address urgent needs in Ukraine's security and defense sector.

"I am grateful to the Government of the United Kingdom for its consistent and resolute support for Ukraine in countering Russian aggression in the fifth year of full-scale war. The funding provided is targeted and will be directed to meeting the priority needs of the security and defense sector," Marchenko said.

The latest payment is part of a broader agreement between the United Kingdom and Ukraine to provide Kyiv with 2.26 billion pounds (about 3 billion dollars) for defense needs. Ukraine previously received two tranches totaling 1.5 billion pounds in March and April 2025 under the agreement.

The assistance is part of the Group of Seven's (G7) ERA initiative, a 50 billion dollar loan program that uses profits from frozen Russian sovereign assets to finance Ukraine and repay the loans.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, G7 countries have frozen approximately $300 billion in Russian sovereign assets.

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The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
United KingdomRussian assetsFinance MinistryAid for UkraineEurope
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Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

Lucy Pakhnyuk is a North America-based news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in international development, specializing in democracy, human rights, and governance across Eastern Europe and Eurasia. Her experience includes roles at international NGOs such as Internews, the National Democratic Institute, and Eurasia Foundation. She holds an M.A. in Russian, East European, and Eurasian Studies and a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

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