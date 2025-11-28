0 out of 25,000

Friday, November 28, 2025
Russia

Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan damaged after Russia’s 'Soyuz' launch to the International Space Station

by Sonya Bandouil
BAIKONUR, KAZAKHSTAN - SEPTEMBER 21: In this handout provided by NASA, the Soyuz MS-22 rocket is launched to the International Space Station with Expedition 68 astronaut Frank Rubio of NASA, and cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin of Roscosmos onboard, on September 21, 2022, from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Rubio, Prokopyev, and Petelin will spend approximately six months on the orbital complex, returning to Earth in March 2023. (Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images)

Russia’s Roscosmos space agency reported on Nov. 27 that the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan sustained damage during the Soyuz MS-28 liftoff to the International Space Station.

Although the spacecraft carrying two Russian astronauts and one from NASA docked safely with the ISS, inspections revealed that a movable servicing cabin beneath the pad had collapsed immediately after launch.

The crew members are scheduled to remain at the station for eight months, with their return to Earth expected in late July 2026.

The damaged cabin is crucial for preparing crewed Soyuz and Progress missions, and its loss could lead to indefinite delays, according to Independent Russian media outlet Meduza.

"All the necessary reserve elements are there to restore it and the damage ‍will be ⁠eliminated very soon,” Roscosmos stated.

The incident leaves Russia temporarily unable to conduct crewed launches, marking the first such disruption since 1961.

Space exploration has remained one of the few areas of continued cooperation between Russia and the U.S., even after Washington severed diplomatic ties and imposed sweeping sanctions in response to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Bilateral ties warmed somewhat after U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration and his outreach to Moscow. Earlier this year, several Russian officials urged closer cooperation in technology and space exploration with the U.S., namely with Elon Musk's SpaceX company.

Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

