2 killed, 21 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day

by Martin Fornusek April 1, 2025 10:14 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack against Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, on the evening of March 31, 2025. (Zaporizhzhia regional military administration/Telegram)
Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least two civilians and injured at least 21 over the past day, regional authorities reported on April 1.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down two Kh-59/69 guided aerial missiles launched by Russia against Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Air Force repored. Russian forces did not carry out a mass drone strike against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure overnight, marking first such instance in 2025.

Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight and on March 31, Governor Serhii Lysak reported. A 54-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman were injured.

In Dontesk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one civilian in the village of Bahatyr and injured one in the village of Drobysheve, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Five people were injured in Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast as a result of Russian attacks, and five houses, two cars, and a garage were damaged, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

This included a 59-year-old man and two women aged 74 and 53 injured in an aerial bombing of the town, and a 63-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman injured in artillery shelling.

Six people were injured in Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast, said the regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin. Four high-rise buildings and 11 houses were damaged.

Russian strikes on Sumy Oblast injured two civilians, damaged several houses, and started a fire at a cultural center, the regional military administration reported.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one woman was killed and five people were injured in a Russian attack against the village of Malokaterynivka, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Russia’s Black Sea ceasefire demands are a ‘fool’s errand’ for Trump, major blow for Ukraine
With much fanfare, the U.S. on March 25 announced it had brokered an agreement between Russia and Ukraine to “eliminate the use of force” in the Black Sea after two days of talks in Saudi Arabia. But while Kyiv said it was ready to abide by it straight away,
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
11:07 AM

Rubio to discuss Ukraine, NATO in Brussels this week.

"In Brussels, Secretary Rubio will attend the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting to discuss security priorities for the Alliance, including increased Allied defense investment and securing lasting peace in Ukraine," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement.
10:14 AM

2 killed, 21 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down two Kh-59/69 guided aerial missiles launched by Russia against Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Air Force repored. Russian forces did not carry out a mass drone strike against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure overnight, marking first such instance in 2025.
5:15 PM
Video

Alexander Vindman: Trump repeats past US mistakes with Russia.

Alexander Vindman served as the director of European affairs for the United States National Security Council in 2018-2020, during U.S. President Donald Trump's first administration. The Kyiv Independent's Kate Tsurkan sits down with Vindman to discuss how Washington has historically misjudged Russia, "succumbing to hopes and fears," and why there is no real prospect of peace between Ukraine and Russia now.
