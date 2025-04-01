2 killed, 21 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least two civilians and injured at least 21 over the past day, regional authorities reported on April 1.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down two Kh-59/69 guided aerial missiles launched by Russia against Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Air Force repored. Russian forces did not carry out a mass drone strike against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure overnight, marking first such instance in 2025.

Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight and on March 31, Governor Serhii Lysak reported. A 54-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman were injured.

In Dontesk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one civilian in the village of Bahatyr and injured one in the village of Drobysheve, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Five people were injured in Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast as a result of Russian attacks, and five houses, two cars, and a garage were damaged, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

This included a 59-year-old man and two women aged 74 and 53 injured in an aerial bombing of the town, and a 63-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman injured in artillery shelling.

Six people were injured in Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast, said the regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin. Four high-rise buildings and 11 houses were damaged.

Russian strikes on Sumy Oblast injured two civilians, damaged several houses, and started a fire at a cultural center, the regional military administration reported.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one woman was killed and five people were injured in a Russian attack against the village of Malokaterynivka, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.