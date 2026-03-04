KI logo
War

At least 3 killed, 30 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

by Yuliia Taradiuk
A car burning as a result of an attack by a Russian drone in Sumy Oblast, on March 4, 2026. (Oleh Hryhorov / Telegram)

At least three people have been killed and 30 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on March 4.

Russia launched 149 drones at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said, reporting that Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 129. At least 19 drones evaded defenses and struck 15 locations. The fall of debris was recorded at one location.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 45-year-old man was killed, and seven civilians, including a 7-year-old girl, suffered injuries, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Donetsk Oblast, a Russian attack on the city of Sloviansk killed one person, while separate strikes across the Oblast injured five people, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Sumy Oblast, a 48-year-old man was killed as a result of multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) strike on Esmanska community, a 37-year-old man was injured in Russian drone strike on a car elsewhere in the Oblast, according to Governor Oleh Hryhorov.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 32 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, injuring 15 people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian strikes injured two people over the past day, the Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Ukraine's state grid operator, Ukrenergo, reported on March 4 that as s result of Russian attacks consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Kherson oblasts have been without power at the morning the same day.

"Emergency repair work has begun wherever safety conditions permit. Energy companies are doing everything possible to restore the damaged facilities to operation as quickly as possible," the report said.

Yuliia Taradiuk

Reporter

Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

Wednesday, March 4
Merz urges Trump to increase pressure on Russia.

"Russia is playing for time here, and in doing so is also acting against the will of the American president. In today's talks, I called for increasing the pressure on Moscow," German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on March 3 after meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

