At least 3 killed, 30 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least three people have been killed and 30 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on March 4.

Russia launched 149 drones at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said, reporting that Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 129. At least 19 drones evaded defenses and struck 15 locations. The fall of debris was recorded at one location.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 45-year-old man was killed, and seven civilians, including a 7-year-old girl, suffered injuries, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Donetsk Oblast, a Russian attack on the city of Sloviansk killed one person, while separate strikes across the Oblast injured five people, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Sumy Oblast, a 48-year-old man was killed as a result of multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) strike on Esmanska community, a 37-year-old man was injured in Russian drone strike on a car elsewhere in the Oblast, according to Governor Oleh Hryhorov.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 32 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, injuring 15 people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian strikes injured two people over the past day, the Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Ukraine's state grid operator, Ukrenergo, reported on March 4 that as s result of Russian attacks consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Kherson oblasts have been without power at the morning the same day.

"Emergency repair work has begun wherever safety conditions permit. Energy companies are doing everything possible to restore the damaged facilities to operation as quickly as possible," the report said.