Russia kills 9 civilians, including parents of two, injures 36 over past day.

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least nine people and injured 36 others over the past day, local authorities reported on March 21.

Russian forces launched 154 drones against Ukraine overnight, of which over 90 were Shahed-type, the Air Force said, reporting that Ukrainian air defense intercepted 148. At least five drones evaded defenses and struck four locations. Debris was recorded at seven additional locations.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, four people were injured over the past day in Russian attacks, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

In a separate Russian attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia on the morning of March 21, a father and mother of two girls were killed, and 6 people injured, including two girls aged 11 and 15, Fedorov said. The girls are daughters of the parents killed in the strike, Ukraine's State Emergency Service later said.

State Emergency Service workers at the site of a Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia, March 21, 2026. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service)

In Donetsk Oblast, five people were killed in Russian attacks on the settlements of Drobysheve and Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, 14 others were injured elsewhere in the region, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed, three people were injured as Russian forces targeted 25 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

He later added that at 7:30 a.m. local time a man, born in 1958, was killed in a Russian attack on Kherson.

In Kharkiv Oblast, eight civilians, including a 14-year-old girl, were injured in Russian attacks across the region, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian drone attacks injured a 32-year-old man in the Trostianetska community, Governor Oleh Hryhorov said. He also reported that there were more than 40 attacks on 23 settlements across the region.

In Chernihiv Oblast, Russia attacked energy and civilian infrastructure with Geran drones, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said. No civilian casualties were reported.

Regional energy distribution company Chernihivoblenergo reported that after an "important power facility" in the Nizhyn district was damaged in the strike, 430,000 residents in the Nizhyn, Pryluky, and Chernihiv districts were left without power.