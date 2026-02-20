KI logo
War

At least 9 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

2 min read
Avatar
by Tania Myronyshena
At least 9 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day
Firefighters extinguish a fire after a Russian overnight attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Feb. 20, 2026. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine / Telegram)

Russian attacks injured at least nine civilians across Ukraine over the past day, regional authorities reported on Feb. 20.

Russia launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 128 drones at Ukraine during the night, the Air Force reported. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 107 drones. The ballistic missile and 21 attack drones struck 14 locations. The fall of debris was recorded in one location.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, six people were injured over the past day, local authorities reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian strikes targeted the regional center of Kharkiv and 11 other settlements, injuring two civilians, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

A 58-year-old man was wounded in the village of Dvorichnyi Kut, and a 54-year-old man was injured in the village of Malynivka.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 73-year-old man was injured in a drone strike on the Zaporizhzhia district, local authorities reported.

An early-morning strike on critical infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia on Feb. 20 left up to 41,000 consumers without electricity, with around 8,000 still cut off as of the morning.

Consumers also remain without power in Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts following attacks on energy infrastructure, the Energy Ministry reported.

Russian forces also attacked oil and gas infrastructure in Poltava Oblast with drones, causing damage, Ukraine's state-owned oil and gas company Naftogaz said on Telegram. No casualties were reported.

read also

‘This is the future’ — Amid blackouts, these Ukrainian mountain villages have green solution
As Russian missiles and drones plunge much of Ukraine into darkness this winter, the mountain community of Ust-Chorna has largely kept the lights on — thanks to green energy. The district, made up of four villages tucked into a forest valley of western Ukraine, relies on a small network of hydroelectric power stations that have continued operating even as Russian attacks have all but destroyed the country’s centralized energy grid. And as emergency blackouts are implemented across the country,
The Kyiv IndependentAlessandra Hay
UkraineRussiaRussian attackMissilesDrone attackCivilian casualties
Avatar
Tania Myronyshena

Reporter

Tania Myronyshena is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has written for outlets such as United24 Media, Ukrainer, Wonderzine, as well as for PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, she worked as a freelance journalist with a focus on cultural narratives and human stories. Tania holds a B.A. in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, February 20
Friday, February 20
Show More

Editors' Picks