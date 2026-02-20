At least 9 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks injured at least nine civilians across Ukraine over the past day, regional authorities reported on Feb. 20.

Russia launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 128 drones at Ukraine during the night, the Air Force reported. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 107 drones. The ballistic missile and 21 attack drones struck 14 locations. The fall of debris was recorded in one location.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, six people were injured over the past day, local authorities reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian strikes targeted the regional center of Kharkiv and 11 other settlements, injuring two civilians, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

A 58-year-old man was wounded in the village of Dvorichnyi Kut, and a 54-year-old man was injured in the village of Malynivka.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 73-year-old man was injured in a drone strike on the Zaporizhzhia district, local authorities reported.

An early-morning strike on critical infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia on Feb. 20 left up to 41,000 consumers without electricity, with around 8,000 still cut off as of the morning.

Consumers also remain without power in Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts following attacks on energy infrastructure, the Energy Ministry reported.

Russian forces also attacked oil and gas infrastructure in Poltava Oblast with drones, causing damage, Ukraine's state-owned oil and gas company Naftogaz said on Telegram. No casualties were reported.