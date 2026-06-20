At least 5 dead, 10 injured in Russian bombing in Zaporizhzhia

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

Russia attacked the southern city of Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs on June 20, killing at least five people and injuring 10 others, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Russian forces launched nine glide bombs on the regional capital, according to preliminary information, Fedorov said.

Five people were killed, including one woman whose body was pulled from beneath the rubble of a destroyed home. Another 10 victims were injured in the attack.

Fedorov published photos and videos on his Telegram channel showing damage to houses and apartment buildings, along with thick plumes of smoke rising above the city. Even as the governor shared updates on the latest attack, he issued new warnings to residents about possible ballistic missile strikes in the area.

"Russia is a terrorist state," Fedorov said.

The interior of a home damaged by a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia on June 20, 2026. (Ivan Fedorov / Telegram) The aftermath of a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia on June 20, 2026. (Ivan Fedorov / Telegram) A car visibly damaged by a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia on June 20, 2026. (Ivan Fedorov / Telegram) Emergency responders work on the roof of a home damaged by a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia on June 20, 2026. (Ivan Fedorov / Telegram) Smoke rises over the city of Zaporizhzhia after a Russian attack on June 20, 2026. (Ivan Fedorov / Telegram)

During his evening address on June 20, President Volodymyr Zelensky offered "condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims."

The city of Zaporizhzhia, home to approximately 710,000 residents before Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, is a frequent target of Russian attacks. The capital of a partially occupied region, the city lies roughly 40 to 50 kilometers (25 to 31 miles) from the front line.

Zaporizhzhia regularly comes under fire from Russian drones, artillery, missiles, and aerial bombs. A combined guided bomb and drone strike on May 5 killed 12 people and injured 42 — making May one of the deadliest months for civilians since the start of the full-scale war, according to the United Nations.

In spring of 2026, Russia also set a new record for guided bomb attacks on Ukraine, dropping 7,987 glide bombs in March alone.

Guided aerial bombs have a shorter range than missiles, but are cheaper to produce. They are launched from aircraft behind the front lines within Russian territory or Russian-occupied territories — beyond the reach of Ukrainian air defense.

The weapons are nearly impossible to shoot down due to their heavy iron construction and their tendency to approach at extremely fast speeds.