At least 4 killed, 25 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day

by Asami Terajima
A restaurant suffers damage after a Russian drone attack on a hotel in the center of Sumy, Ukraine, on Feb. 27, 2026. (Photo by Francisco Richart/Anadolu via Getty Images)

At least four people were killed and 25 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on Feb. 28.

Russian troops launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 105 drones of various types, including about 60 Shahed drones, the Air Force said on Feb. 28. It reported downing 96 drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

In northeastern Sumy Oblast, four people were killed, and four others were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, the regional military administration reported on Feb. 28. The victims who were killed include two men aged 21 and 31, as well as two women aged 67 and 72, according to the local authorities.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, seven people, including a nine-year-old girl and a four-year-old boy, were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Feb. 28.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, three people were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Vadym Filashkin reported on Feb. 28.

A Russian drone attacked a train station in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight, hitting an electronic locomotive, a rail vehicle that powers electricity from the lines overhead, Oleksii Kuleba, deputy prime minister and the community and territories development minister, reported on Feb. 28.  He said its driver was injured in the attack.

A photo capturing the aftermath of an overnight Russian drone attack on an electronic locomotive at one of the railway stations in central-eastern Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. (Oleksii Kuleba/Telegram)

Kuleba said the fire erupted at the attack site, but emergency workers have swiftly dealt with the aftermath and ensured that there would be no delays in train schedules.

"This is yet another attempt by Russia to disrupt civilian logistics," Kuleba said in his Telegram post.

"The enemy is systematically attacking the infrastructure that ensures movement, evacuation, and supply throughout the country."

In southern Kherson Oblast, eight people were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Feb. 28.

In southern Odesa Oblast, Russian drones attacked a civilian port infrastructure site, wounding a three-year-old girl and a 44-year-old man, regional governor Oleh Kiper reported on Feb. 28. He said they were both hospitalized and currently in stable conditions.

Asami Terajima

Reporter

Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military issues, front-line developments, and politics. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured in the Media Development Foundation’s “25 under 25: Young and Bold” 2023 list of emerging media makers in Ukraine.

