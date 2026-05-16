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At least 3 killed, 63 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over past day

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by Tim Zadorozhnyy
At least 3 killed, 63 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over past day
A house caught fire after a Russian attack on Sumy Oblast on May 16, 2026. (State Emergency Service / Telegram)

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least three civilians and injured at least 63 others over the past day, regional authorities reported early on May 16.

Russia launched 294 drones overnight, Ukraine's Air Force said, adding that 269 of them were shot down. Direct hits by 20 drones were recorded at 15 locations, while falling debris was reported at nine sites.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and 23 injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Russian forces targeted residential areas, damaging five apartment buildings and 19 houses.

Russian attacks in Zaporizhzhia Oblast killed one person and injured 21 others, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. Moscow's forces carried out 850 attacks on 53 settlements in the region over the past 24 hours.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed and four injured, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Sumy Oblast, seven people were injured, according to the regional military administration. Authorities reported destruction and damage to buildings, vehicles, and civilian infrastructure.

Russian strikes in Kharkiv Oblast injured five people and damaged civilian infrastructure, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Two people were injured in Odesa Oblast, where Russian strikes also damaged port infrastructure, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

Russian drone and artillery attacks in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured one person, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

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Russian attackRussiaUkraineKherson OblastZaporizhzhia OblastKharkiv OblastSumy OblastOdesa OblastDnipropetrovsk Oblast
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Tim Zadorozhnyy

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Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. He studied International Relations and European Studies at Lazarski University and Coventry University and is now based in Warsaw. Tim began his journalism career in Odesa in 2022, working as a reporter at a local television channel. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

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