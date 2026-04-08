At least 13 killed, 77 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least 13 people have been killed and 77 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on April 8.

Russia launched 176 drones at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said, reporting that Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 146. At least 24 drones evaded defenses and struck 12 locations. The fall of debris was recorded at one location.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian forces struck a bus in the city of Nikopol, killing four people. In separate attacks across the Nikopol district over the past day, 24 people were injured, eight of whom were hospitalized, according to Governor Oleksandr Hanzha.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 26 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, killing four people and injuring 21 others, including a child, the local military administration said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian strikes killed two people and injured nine others over the past day, according to the local military administration.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian strikes on the villages of Kindrativka and Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka killed two people. Other attacks across the region over the past day injured three people, Govenor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Sumy Oblast, a Russian attack on the Romny community killed a 42-year-old man and injured three women, aged 47, 61, and 66, the local military administration said.

In Chernihiv Oblast, Russian forces targeted the city of Pryluky, injuring 15 people, includng 11 women and four men. Seven people were hospitalized, including one woman in serious condition, Govenor Viacheslav Chaus said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces struck the villages of Kachalivka and Vysoke, injuring a 40-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.