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At least 3 killed, 26 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over past day

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by Tania Myronyshena
At least 3 killed, 26 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over past day
Aftermath of a Russian overnight attack on Kharkiv Oblast on April 19, 2026. (Local authorities/Telegram)

Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day killed at least three people and injured 26 others, local authorities reported on April 19.

Ukraine's Air Force said it shot down 203 of 236 Russian drones overnight. Direct hits by 32 drones were recorded at 18 locations, while falling debris was reported at eight additional sites.

A 16-year-old boy was killed, and four other people were injured in a Russian drone attack on Chernihiv Oblast, local authorities reported. The strike also damaged seven houses, an administrative building, an educational institution, and two vehicles.

One person was killed, and five were injured in Russian attacks across Kharkiv Oblast, local authorities reported. Strikes hit Kharkiv and 19 settlements.

In Sumy Oblast, one person was killed and seven others injured in Russian attacks, according to local authorities.

Five people were injured in Kherson Oblast due to Russian attacks, according to local authorities. Four people were wounded during overnight strikes. Later, at around 6:50 a.m., Russian forces hit a taxi in the central district of Kherson with a drone, injuring a 41-year-old man who sustained blast injuries.

Four residents of Donetsk Oblast were injured in Russian attacks, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

One person was injured as a result of Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported. Russian forces carried out 756 strikes on 44 settlements across the region.

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The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Verzun
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Tania Myronyshena

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Tania Myronyshena is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has written for outlets such as United24 Media, Ukrainer, Wonderzine, as well as for PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, she worked as a freelance journalist with a focus on cultural narratives and human stories. Tania holds a B.A. in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

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