Russian attacks kill 4 civilians, injure 27 after Victory Day ceasefire ends

Russian attacks killed four civilians and injured 27 others across Ukraine over the past day after the Victory Day ceasefire ended, local authorities said on May 12.

"Russia itself chose to end the partial silence that had lasted for several days," President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on X on May 12.

Zelensky said that attack drones were shot down in the Dnipro, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv oblasts, as well as in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast. He added that on the front line, more than 80 aerial bombs were used, and more than 30 airstrikes were recorded.

"We have said that we will respond in kind to all Russian steps. Russia must end this war, and it is Russia that must take the step toward a real, lasting ceasefire. Until that happens, sanctions against Moscow are necessary and must remain in place and be strengthened," Zelensky stated.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on May 8 that Ukraine and Russia had agreed to a bilateral ceasefire from May 9 to May 11, which both countries confirmed.

During the ceasefire, there were no large-scale airstrikes, though the Ukrainian Air Force reported Russian drone launches and the firing of one Iskander-M ballistic missile from occupied Crimea.

Overnight on May 12, Russia launched 216 drones at Ukraine, the Air Force said. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 192, while 25 strikes were recorded across 10 locations, and debris from downed drones fell at five locations.

Russia itself chose to end the partial silence that had lasted for several days. Overnight, more than 200 attack drones were launched against Ukraine. Aerial bombs were used again on the front – more than 80 of them, and over 30 air strikes were recorded. Attack drones were shot… pic.twitter.com/rhTnCWT8rn — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 12, 2026

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed and four were injured in Dobropillia, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported. In Mykolaivka, two people were killed, and in Druzhkivka, two others were injuried.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, one person was killed, eight were injured in Russian attacks across the Oblast, Governor Oleksandt Handza reported on May 11 and May 12. Russia attacked five districts in the region more than 20 times using drones, artillery, and aerial bombs, Handza added.

On the morning on May 12, Russian forces also attacked railway infrastructure facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging locomotives and rolling stock.

Oleksii Kuleba, Ukraine's deputy prime minister for restoration and minister for communities and territories development, said that the monitoring team had warned of the danger in advance, but the train engineer was injured by drone debris as he was heading to a shelter.

"Train service in the region is being restored quickly. Railway workers continue to work, ensuring connections to Dnipro and other regions of the country," Kuleba said.

Rolling stock that was attacked by Russian forces in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on May 12, 2026. (Oleksii Kuleba / Telegram)

In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted 30 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, injuring 12 people, including a child, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

In Kyiv, as a result of a Russian drone attack, drone debris fell onto the roof of a 16-story residential building in the Obolon district of the city, Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko reported.

Damage from a Russian drone was also reported in the surrounding regions in Kyiv Oblast. In the city of Fastiv, a kindergarten and several homes were damaged in the attack, regional Governor Mykola Kalashnyk reported.

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In Sumy Oblast, 13 settlements were struck 30 times, Governor Oleh Hryhorov said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, 12 settlements were targeted, including the regional capital Kharkiv, Governor Oleh Syniehybov reported.

In Chernihiv Oblast, several houses caught fire after the attack, Governor Viacheslav Chaus reported.

No casualties were reported in these regions.