As Kremlin rejects Easter ceasefire, at least 3 civilians killed, 33 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least three civilians have been killed and 33 injured in Russian attacks over the past day, local authorities said on April 1.

Russia launched 339 drones at Ukraine overnight, including around 200 Shahed-type long-range drones, the Air Force said.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 298 of the drones. At least 20 drones evaded defenses and struck 11 locations. The fall of debris was recorded at five locations, according to the Air Force.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person, injured five people others, damaged residential buildings and administrative facilities, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Prokudin later added that a 44-year-old man was injured in a separate attack, and a boy born in 2007 was attacked and killed by a Russian drone on March 31.

In Sumy Oblast, a 37-year-old man was killed following Russian attacks, Governor Oleh Hryhorov said. Russian forces carried out 60 attacks on 29 settlements in the oblast.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured 11 people over the past day, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin. Residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged across multiple districts, including Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka, and Kostiantynivka.

In Kharkiv Oblast, six people, including a two-year-old boy, were wounded by Russian air attacks, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov. Russian forces struck 12 settlements in the region.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two men aged 22 and 51 were injured in Russian drone and artillery attacks targeting multiple communities, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said. Residential buildings and infrastructure were also damaged.

Hanzha added at 8:57 a.m. local time that a Russian FPV drone attacked civilians, injuring three.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, four people were injured in Russian attacks, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported. Russian forces carried out 975 strikes across 42 settlements in the region over the past day.

In Poltava Oblast, a Russian strike injured one person, Governor Vitalii Diakivnych reported. He added that a Russian drone crashed on the grounds of a facility in the Myrhorod district.

In separate attacks, Russia targeted western Ukraine's cities of Khmelnyskyi and Lutsk overnight, damaging residential buildings and commercial sites, including a Nova Post terminal, authorities and media reported. No casualties were reported.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 1 that Volyn, Dnipro, Zhytomyr, Poltava, Odesa, Kharkiv, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts came under Russian attacks. He added that there have still been Shahed-type drones in Ukrainian skies as of 11 a.m. local time.

"Ukraine is working with partners to expand joint capabilities to protect lives, while Russia continues to prolong the war in Europe, and by sharing its intelligence with the Iranian regime it is openly investing in fueling war in the Middle East and the Gulf," Zelensky wrote on X.

On March 30, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv is ready to implement a ceasefire during the Easter holidays. Speaking to journalists, he stressed that Ukraine supports any pathway to ending the war that does not compromise its sovereignty.

Ukraine's proposal was effectively rejected by Moscow, underscoring Russia's continued unwillingness to agree even to short-term pauses in fighting.