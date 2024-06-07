AP: US to announce $225 million military aid package to Ukraine, including HIMARS rockets

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

The U.S. is preparing to announce a military aid package for Ukraine worth about $225 million, the Associated Press reported on June 6, citing unnamed American officials.

The new package will include new HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) ammunition, mortar systems, and artillery shells, AP reported, citing its sources.

On June 1, the U.S. gave Ukraine permission to use American-supplied weapons, including HIMARS rockets, to strike targets in Russia located near the border with Kharkiv Oblast, and in recent days, Ukraine's armed forces have used U.S.-supplied weapons to strike targets inside Russia.

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Ukraine hit a Russian S-300/400 air defense battery in Belgorod Oblast "likely with HIMARS on June 1 or 2."

The aid package also contains Howitzers, HAWK air defense missiles, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems, Howitzers, armored vehicles, patrol boats, trailers, demolition materials, in addition to a wide range of spare parts and equipment, according to officials.

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on June 7 amid their visit to Paris for D-Day commemorations.

In April, the U.S. passed a long-awaited $61 billion aid package, with much of it covering military aid.

The Pentagon announced on April 26 that it was ready to move forward with sending $1 billion worth of weapons to Kyiv from U.S. stockpiles. The U.S. subsequently sent two other aid packages in May, authorizing a $400 million defense aid package, followed by a $275 million later in the month.

According to AP, the new aid package will be provided under presidential drawdown authority, pulling weaponry from existing U.S. stockpiles.

Over the winter months, Ukraine suffered a critical shortage of artillery shells, in large part due to delays in U.S. military aid. Russia has taken advantage of this, taking the city of Avdiivka in February.

Washington still prohibits Ukraine from using ATACMS and other long-range U.S.-supplied weapons for strikes deeper inside Russia, according to U.S. officials.







