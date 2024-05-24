Skip to content
US announces new military package for Ukraine, including HIMARS rockets, artillery shells

by Kateryna Hodunova May 24, 2024 9:47 PM 1 min read
Supporters of Ukraine celebrate after House of Representatives passed bills, including aid to Ukraine and Israel, on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, United States on April 20, 2024. (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

The United States announced a new military package on May 24 worth $275 million, the U.S. Defense Department reported.

This is the fourth installment of military aid since the U.S. passed the long-awaited $61 billion foreign defense bill last month.

The new package includes HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) ammunition, 155 mm and 105 mm high-demand artillery rounds, 60mm mortar rounds, and tube-launched, optically-tracked, wire-guided (TOW) missiles.

Additional items include Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems, precision aerial munitions, small arms and ammunition for those weapons, demolition munitions, anti-armor mines, and tactical vehicles to recover equipment.

The list also includes helmets, body armor, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear protective equipment, spare parts, maintenance, and other ancillary equipment.

Opinion: Will the renewed US support for Ukraine be enough?
New U.S.-supplied weapons and money are now on their way to Ukraine. Whether to provide additional military aid was a matter of debate for many months in the U.S. Congress. In the end, Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson stared down the most right-wing elements
The Kyiv IndependentIan Bremmer
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.