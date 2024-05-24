US announces new military package for Ukraine, including HIMARS rockets, artillery shells

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

The United States announced a new military package on May 24 worth $275 million, the U.S. Defense Department reported.

This is the fourth installment of military aid since the U.S. passed the long-awaited $61 billion foreign defense bill last month.

The new package includes HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) ammunition, 155 mm and 105 mm high-demand artillery rounds, 60mm mortar rounds, and tube-launched, optically-tracked, wire-guided (TOW) missiles.

Additional items include Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems, precision aerial munitions, small arms and ammunition for those weapons, demolition munitions, anti-armor mines, and tactical vehicles to recover equipment.

The list also includes helmets, body armor, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear protective equipment, spare parts, maintenance, and other ancillary equipment.