Kyiv, Washington discuss energy projects as Europe moves to end Russian gas imports



Ukraine has presented potential gas, nuclear, and oil projects to the White House and American companies as Washington pushes Europe to rid itself of Russian energy and fuel, Zelensky told reporters during a press briefing on Oct. 19.

Zelensky's comments come as Brussels confirms its plans to completely end Russian gas imports by 2028, while the U.S. increases its energy exports to Europe. Kyiv is also offering its energy resources to the U.S.-Ukraine reconstruction investment fund, with state-owned oil and gas giant Naftogaz pitching 10 projects to the fund in September.

Among the projects Kyiv is discussing with the U.S. is a terminal in Odesa to import American liquefied natural gas (LNG), according to Zelensky, who added that "this entire gas project has been presented both at the White House and to American companies."

For the project to work, Turkey would have to agree to unwind restrictions that prohibit LNG tankers from passing through the Bosphorus, which links the Aegean Sea to the Black Sea, he said.

Zelensky also said the U.S. was "interested" in Ukraine's gas storage facilities and gas network, without providing details. Ukraine’s network connects its gas fields to neighboring European nations and its massive underground gas storage facilities, the biggest in Europe.

"They see that we have the largest number of gas storage facilities and an established network — they are interested," he said.

Investing in Ukraine's underground gas storage facilities was not attractive to American players in the past when cheap Russian gas went to Europe, according to energy expert, Viktoriia Voitsitska. "But since Europe has this vision of phasing out Russian fossil fuels, more and more players will be interested in selling their products to European markets," she said.

Another project under consideration is the Odesa-Brody oil pipeline, said Zelensky. The pipeline transports crude from Odesa to Brody on the Polish border in Lviv Oblast and is operated by the state-owned ​​company UkrTransNafta.

"We have the Odesa–Brody pipeline, and the U.S. wants to ensure zero Russian gas and zero Russian oil," the president said.

Zelensky also noted that the U.S. could boost Ukraine’s nuclear energy sector by erecting nine additional nuclear reactors. Nuclear power makes up half of Ukraine’s current energy generation, although six of Ukraine’s 15 reactors are located in the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

The sector has strong ties with the U.S., as American nuclear firm Westinghouse provided fuel for reactors at the Zaporizhzhia plant before Russia’s full-scale invasion. It planned to sell fuel to other nuclear plants in Ukraine. In July, the company inked plans for new factories in Ukraine to make parts for nuclear fuel, having previously agreed in 2022 to build nine new reactors.

To address urgent energy needs this winter after recent Russian attacks damaged 60% of Ukraine’s gas facilities, Zelensky said Kyiv could import American LNG via Poland if needed. Ukraine may need an additional $2 billion worth of gas to survive winter, with financing secured from Norway and Ukrainian banks, while gas can be sourced from Greece and Azerbaijan, said Zelensky.

The U.S., the world’s largest LNG producer, exported a record 9.4 million metric tons of LNG to Europe, its top market, in September. While Europe is increasing American LNG imports this year, it still brought nearly 5 billion euros worth of Russian LNG in the first half of 2025 — 1 billion euros more than the same period last year.

Last month, President Donald Trump reprimanded Europe for continuing to purchase Russian gas and oil and called for an end to Russian imports.

"The Americans will, in any case, completely drive out Russian gas from Europe. We must understand — regardless of various agreements — that Russia has lost Europe to the Americans," Zelensky said.