Almost 70% of Ukrainians expect Zelensky to be replaced after war, poll shows

Around 67% of Ukrainians expect President Volodymyr Zelensky to be replaced after Russia's war ends, according to a poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) published on June 17.

This marks a notable rise from 23% in 2023, as Zelensky's presidency enters its seventh year, reflecting a broader public demand for change across other branches of government as well. Multiple polls have consistently shown that most Ukrainians oppose holding elections until the end of hostilities.

Respondents were asked whether they believe Ukraine needs to reset and replace the central government, including the president, Cabinet, and parliament, after the war to restore the country.

The number of Ukrainians expecting at least one level of a reset of central authorities has risen to 88%, up from 73% in 2023, the poll shows.

Among those who fully trust Zelensky but still expect him to be replaced after the war, the figure stands at 33%, the study said. It rises to 68% among those who tend to trust him and 97% among those who don't trust him at all, according to the poll.

The study also showed that the proportion of Ukrainians who view presidential interference in the work of parliament and the government as justified has declined to 52% since 2022.

Around 83% of Ukrainians support a post-war reset of parliament, up from 69% previously, while 74% back a reset of the government, compared with 47% in 2023.

"The president enjoys the trust and support of Ukrainians in matters of national defense, and for the majority, he should remain in office until the end of the war. However, this trust and support aren't unconditional, but rather restrained," said KIIS director Anton Hrushetskyi.

"It is a much broader request for the renewal of the elites and the desire to see someone new in the parliament, the government, and other government bodies."

A recent KIIS poll found that 61% of Ukrainians trust Zelensky, a level that has remained stable despite recent developments in the biggest corruption scandal of his tenure.

Another May study showed that only 28% of respondents want Zelensky to remain president after the war ends, while 16% believe he can stay in politics in a different role.