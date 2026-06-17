G7 leaders 'ready to consider' extending military production licenses to Ukraine, agree to increase arms deliveries

Group of Seven (G7) leaders are "ready to consider" issuing military production licenses to Ukraine and have agreed to increase arms deliveries, a joint statement released June 17 read.

"We commend Ukraine for its resilience and progress on the battlefield in recent months and emphasize there is now a new momentum. To support and accelerate this new momentum, we agree to increase the delivery of air defence capacities, additional systems and interceptors, and long-range capabilities," the statement read.

"We are also ready to consider extending to Ukraine the benefit of licenses to allow for an increase in Ukraine’s military production."

An unnamed senior EU official confirmed the G7 leaders discussed military production and licensing, adding that "The U.S. said it would look into it, but there was no decision."

The G7 summit is being held in Evian, France, June 15-17, where President Volodymyr Zelensky met with U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron on June 16.

"We, the Leaders of the G7, stand united in our unwavering support for Ukraine in defending its freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. We reaffirm our solidarity with the Ukrainian population suffering from attacks on their critical infrastructure and cultural heritage," the joint statement read.

The leaders also agreed to continue supporting Ukraine's energy security going into the next winter season as Russian attacks on critical infrastructure persist.

"We commit to increase the pressure on the Russian war economy. In this context, we will strengthen our sanctions, including those on the oil and gas sectors."

Now that Trump "has delivered a deal" to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, it is "the right moment to proceed with additional measures" against Russia, the leaders' statement read.

The senior EU official also said that the "Iran deal allowed us to pull the focus to Ukraine again," adding that there has been "a lot of praise for what Zelensky has achieved since the last G7 summit. There has been a real turning point. Even Trump acknowledged things have really changed."

The leaders' statement did not address budget support for Ukraine despite a $52 billion gap left after the EU approved a 90 billion euro ($105 billion) loan to Ukraine in April 2026, which is supposed to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's total financial and defense needs until the end of 2027.

One G7 diplomat told the Kyiv Independent on condition of anonymity that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen raised Ukraine's remaining budgetary gap, even after the EU's support, but they said G7 leaders did not then discuss how much each country would contribute.