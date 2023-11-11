Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Air Force: Russian missile launched at Kyiv downed by Patriot

by Martin Fornusek November 11, 2023 12:38 PM 1 min read
A Patriot anti-aircraft missile system launcher stands at the air base on June 17, 2023, in Bavaria, Germany. (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian ballistic missile launched at Kyiv on the morning of Nov. 11 was shot down by a Patriot air defense system, the Air Force reported.

It is yet to be established whether the missile used by Russia in the attack was an Iskander or an S-400 type, the report noted.

Russian forces launched a missile strike at Ukraine's capital for the first time in 52 days. Blasts caused by active air defenses were heard in the city at around 8 a.m., followed by an air raid siren.

No damage or casualties were reported in the city as a result.

Ukraine received its first two Patriot systems from the U.S. and Germany in April.

These highly capable defenses play a vital role in protecting Ukraine's airspace, as they have proven themselves effective even against advanced Russian missiles like Kh-47M2 Kinzhal.

In October, Germany pledged to deliver another Patriot system as Ukraine braces for intensified missile attacks during the coming winter months.

Author: Martin Fornusek
