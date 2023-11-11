Air Force: Russian missile launched at Kyiv downed by Patriot

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian ballistic missile launched at Kyiv on the morning of Nov. 11 was shot down by a Patriot air defense system, the Air Force reported.

It is yet to be established whether the missile used by Russia in the attack was an Iskander or an S-400 type, the report noted.

Russian forces launched a missile strike at Ukraine's capital for the first time in 52 days. Blasts caused by active air defenses were heard in the city at around 8 a.m., followed by an air raid siren.

No damage or casualties were reported in the city as a result.

Ukraine received its first two Patriot systems from the U.S. and Germany in April.

These highly capable defenses play a vital role in protecting Ukraine's airspace, as they have proven themselves effective even against advanced Russian missiles like Kh-47M2 Kinzhal.

In October, Germany pledged to deliver another Patriot system as Ukraine braces for intensified missile attacks during the coming winter months.