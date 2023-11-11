Official: Russian ballistic missile downed on approach to Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched a ballistic missile at Kyiv early on Nov. 11, but it was shot down by Ukrainian defenses on the approach toward the capital, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported.

According to preliminary information, Russia used an Iskander missile in the attack, the official said.

There have been no damages or casualties reported as of 9:50 a.m. local time.

Explosions were heard in the capital at around 8 a.m., with an air raid siren going off shortly after.

Yurii Ihnat, the Air Force spokesperson, explained that ballistic missiles have high speed and are not easily detected by radars, which likely caused the delay of the warning system.

This was the first missile attack on Kyiv in 52 days, Popko noted.