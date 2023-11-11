Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Official: Russian ballistic missile downed on approach to Kyiv

by Martin Fornusek November 11, 2023 10:14 AM 2 min read
Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, attends the ceremony of the raising of the state flag of Ukraine near the City Hall on August 23, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Oleksii Samsonov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched a ballistic missile at Kyiv early on Nov. 11, but it was shot down by Ukrainian defenses on the approach toward the capital, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported.

According to preliminary information, Russia used an Iskander missile in the attack, the official said.

There have been no damages or casualties reported as of 9:50 a.m. local time.

Explosions were heard in the capital at around 8 a.m., with an air raid siren going off shortly after.

Yurii Ihnat, the Air Force spokesperson, explained that ballistic missiles have high speed and are not easily detected by radars, which likely caused the delay of the warning system.

This was the first missile attack on Kyiv in 52 days, Popko noted.

Overnight, Russian forces also targeted other parts of Kyiv Oblast with drones and ballistic missiles.

Two missiles hit a field between two settlements, and the resulting shockwave damaged five houses and several other buildings, the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported.

The overnight strikes on Kyiv Oblast resulted in no casualties, according to officials.

Russian forces targeted Ukraine with 31 Shahed "kamikaze" drones and three missiles of the models Kh-31, S-300, and Onyx overnight, the Air Force reported. Some 19 drones were reportedly shot down by Ukrainian defenses.

Ukrainians step up efforts to cross Dnipro, tie up Russian forces in Kherson Oblast
Pressure is mounting on Russian forces across the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast. Ukrainian forces have reportedly stepped up their attacks on Russian positions to try and secure a beachhead and bring heavy armor into the fight. They aren’t quite there yet, but assaults on the eastern bank could
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
