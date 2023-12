Official: Russia prepares attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure in winter

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is preparing attacks against Ukraine's critical infrastructure once the temperatures get lower, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksii Danilov said on Nov. 2.

"The Russian Federation is preparing to do us harm once winter temperatures come," Danilov said on television.

"They will attempt to strike at our critical infrastructure facilities, which ensure daily activities."

Ukraine is preparing for such a scenario, Danilov said, explaining that most of the country's critical infrastructure is "under control," and foreign partners are providing additional air defenses.

Last year, Russian forces began conducting mass missile strikes against Ukraine's infrastructure already since early October.

The U.K. Defense Ministry said last week that Russia is now instead stockpiling its missiles to target the Ukrainian energy infrastructure in winter.

However, Russian forces have also carried out several strikes against infrastructure facilities in the front-line regions in the past weeks, causing blackouts in local settlements.