74 people detained in Moldova in alleged Russian-backed election plot, media reports

by Lucy Pakhnyuk
This photograph shows a view of Chisinau with a fluttering flag of Moldova, taken from the Moldovan Government building, in Chisinau January 17, 2025. (Photo by DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images)

Authorities in Moldova detained 74 people accused of plotting to incite unrest during the country's Sept. 28 parliamentary elections, local outlet NewsMaker reported Sept. 22.

The suspects are accused of working with Russian intelligence services to organize mass disorder during the election period. According to a police statement, the group sought "to create chaos and undermine confidence in the electoral process in the Republic of Moldova."

"The ultimate goal of these actions is to undermine internal stability and the electoral process, in order to amplify the influence of the Russian Federation and weaken trust in democratic institutions in the Republic of Moldova," the police statement said.

Investigators said the suspects traveled regularly to Serbia, where they were trained by Russian intelligence services in the use of firearms, special equipment, and tactics to provoke violence during protests. Participants were reportedly paid about 400 euros.

The investigation began in July 2025, when Moldovan authorities launched a large-scale national operation into suspected destabilization activities. The details of the investigation were presented at a press conference organized by the police, the Prosecutor's Office for Combating Organized Crime and the Security and Intelligence Service (SIS).

SIS Director Alexandru Musteata said the sabotage operation was overseen by Andrei Pavlov, a Russian intelligence agent who allegedly coordinated destabilization efforts with the help of exiled pro-Kremlin oligarch Ilan Shor. Pavlov has been linked to similar influence campaigns in Europe, Asia, and Africa, Musteata said.

During the investigation, which included more than 200 searches on Sept. 22, authorities seized weapons, ammunition, tents, passports, and other evidence.

If convicted, the suspects face prison terms ranging from four to eight years.

Chisinau has repeatedly warned of Moscow's attempts to destabilize the country, and recent reporting from Bloomberg and the BBC has detailed Kremlin plans to interfere in the parliamentary elections and disrupt Moldova's path toward European Union membership.

Article image
Lucy Pakhnyuk

Tuesday, September 23
