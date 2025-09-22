Ukraine war latest: Ukraine hits 2 Russian amphibious aircraft in occupied Crimea, intelligence claims

Key developments on Sept. 22:

For 1st time, Ukraine hits 2 Russian amphibious aircraft in occupied Crimea, intelligence claims, shows footage

Putin proposes temporary US-Russia nuclear arms control deal but vows response to 'any threats'

Ukraine hits Russian drone hub, ammunition depot, S-400 air defense system in series of strikes, military says

Reported Ukrainian drone attack starts fire at electrical substation in Russia's Krasnodar Krai

Drones that entered Poland on Sept. 10 carried no warheads, Tusk says

For the first time, Ukrainian forces hit two Russian Be-12 Chayka amphibious aircraft in occupied Crimea, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) reported on Sept. 22.

The attack was carried out on Sept. 21 by HUR’s special unit Prymary ("phantoms"), according to the statement.

"This is the first-ever strike on a Be-12 in history," the agency said. The Prymary unit has been responsible for a number of successful drone strikes against Russian military assets during the full-scale war.

The Soviet-designed Be-12 Chayka (NATO reporting name Mail) is an anti-submarine amphibious aircraft equipped with high-value systems used for detecting and engaging submarines.

Introduced in the 1960s, the aircraft was used by the Soviet Armed Forces and later by the militaries of Russia, Ukraine, and other countries.

Separately, Ukrainian forces also struck one Russian Mi-8 helicopter, HUR claimed.

A day earlier, on Sept. 21, the agency reported it had destroyed three Russian Mi-8 helicopters and a radar station in Crimea.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims

Putin proposes temporary US-Russia nuclear arms control deal but vows response to 'any threats'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sept. 22 that Russia is ready to respond to any threats as he accused the West of seeking superiority in the nuclear domain.

Speaking at a Russian Security Council meeting, Putin said the expiration of the New START Treaty in February 2026 will mark the end of the last accord limiting U.S. and Russian nuclear arsenals.

The New START Treaty, signed by Russia and the U.S. in 2010 and set to expire on Feb. 5, 2026, places mutual limits on strategic nuclear warheads and launchers.

Putin announced that Russia is willing to uphold the treaty's quantitative limits for another year and will decide on any future restrictions according to its own assessment.

"We believe this step will be only possible if the U.S. does the same," Putin said.

Russia suspended its participation in the treaty in February 2023 but did not fully withdraw, claiming to continue to uphold its quantitative limits.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who met Putin in Alaska on Aug. 15, has said he wants to maintain the limits set by the New START agreement.

The Kremlin's chief further warned that Russia is "ready to respond to any existing or emerging threats" with "military-technical means" rather than just words.

Ukraine hits Russian drone hub, ammunition depot, S-400 air defense system in series of strikes, military says

Ukrainian forces destroyed stockpiles of Russian ammunition and drones in two separate attacks in the occupied parts of Ukraine in August and September, Ukraine's General Staff reported on Sept. 22.

The strikes were aimed at "disrupting Russian occupation plans," the military said as Moscow's forces seek to push forward in Ukraine's east.

A Russian S-400 air defense system was also hit in Kaluga Oblast in western Russia, the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces reported separately on Sept. 22.

Ukrainian strike drones reportedly struck one S-400 launcher and a radar system after special forces detected the battery overnight on Sept. 5.

According to the General Staff, Ukraine's Dnipro group of forces also struck the Russian hub for the distribution of drones on Aug. 29, destroying "massive stockpiles" of unmanned aircraft.

Russia was reportedly attempting to distribute over 19,000 drones — including the Molniya, Boomerang, Vandal Novgorodsky, and Gorynych models — and related equipment to forces in the occupied part of Donetsk Oblast.

Separately, the Ukrainian military and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) hit an ammunition depot of Russian forces in mostly-occupied Luhansk Oblast, the General Staff reported.

The attack came after Russian trucks reportedly delivered thousands of mines, grenades, tank rounds, artillery shells, and other ammunition to Russian forces near occupied Bohdanivka in Luhansk Oblast.

The ammunition was meant to supply the 17th Tank Regiment of Russia's 70th Motorized Rifle Division, according to the statement.

"Russian vehicles were destroyed along with the ammunition," the General Staff reported. The type of weapons used in the attacks was not specified.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Reported Ukrainian drone attack starts fire at electrical substation in Russia's Krasnodar Krai

Fires broke out at an electrical substation in the town of Staroderevyankovskaya in Russia's Krasnodar Krai amid a drone attack overnight on Sept. 22, the regional administration claimed.

Fallen drone debris started the fire at the substation, located in the region's Kanevskoy district, local authorities said. Emergency services were dispatched to the scene, and no casualties have been reported.

Russian officials have not disclosed the extent of the damage at the facility.

The Ukrainian Telegram media channel Exilenova Plus reported that the substation was hit by Ukrainian drones at least five times.

Russian air defenses intercepted 114 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 25 over Krasnodar Krai, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed.

Ukraine has not commented on the reported attack. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims at the time of publication.

Russian Telegram channels reported a number of explosions in the region overnight. The Sochi airport temporarily suspended operations, disrupting over 20 flights.

Drones that entered Poland on Sept. 10 carried no warheads, Tusk says

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Sept. 22 that none of the drones that entered Polish airspace on the night of Sept. 10 had warhead, according to the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

Moscow violated Polish airspace on Sept. 10, prompting Warsaw to shoot down Russian drones over its territory.

"There is currently no evidence that any of these drones posed a direct threat. So far, none have been identified as combat drones capable of detonating or causing harm," Tusk said.

The search and identification process is ongoing, and the exact number of drones involved has yet to be confirmed, according to Tusk.

"We are prepared to take any necessary action to neutralize objects that could pose a threat," Tusk added.

Polish authorities reported at least 21 violations of their airspace on Sept. 10.

In response, NATO invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which calls for consultations when a member state’s territorial integrity, political independence, or security is threatened.

Note from the author:

Ukraine War Latest is put together by the Kyiv Independent news desk team, who keep you informed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you value our work and want to ensure we have the resources to continue, join the Kyiv Independent community.