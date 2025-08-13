6 killed, 15 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks killed at least six civilians and injured 15 others across multiple Ukrainian regions over the past 24 hours, local officials said on Aug. 13.

Ukraine's Air Force said Russian forces launched 49 Shahed-type attack drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles overnight, as well as two Iskander-M or KN-23 ballistic missiles.

Air defenses reportedly destroyed or disabled 32 drones and two missiles over northern and eastern Ukraine.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and four others injured in a series of drone strikes, artillery attacks, and air strikes targeting residential areas and infrastructure, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Russian forces damaged a high-rise building, five houses, a cell tower, vehicles, and a garage. Separate attacks on the morning of Aug. 13 destroyed a house in Chornobaivka, killing one person, and struck a civilian car in the Beryslav district, killing two people.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one person was injured in a strike on the Vasylivka district, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported. Over the day, Russian forces carried out 529 attacks on 11 settlements, including six air strikes and more than 380 drone attacks, damaging houses, apartments, and vehicles.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces killed two people in Kostiantynivka and injured 10 others in the region, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.