4 injured in Kyiv Oblast as Russian drones reportedly strike pharmaceutical warehouse

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being update.

Russia launched a drone attack on the city of Hostomel in Kyiv Oblast on the evening of Oct. 2, striking warehouses and reportedly injuring four people, including a child, officials reported.

Kyiv Oblast Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko reported that two men and one woman suffered a multitude of injuries in the attack. A 8-year-old girl suffered a shrapnel wound to a lower limb, Tkachenko said.

At least one of the injured victims was hospitalized. The full extent of the injuries sustained was not immediately clear.

Among the targets of attack was reportedly a warehouse of Venta LTD, Ukraine's third largest pharmaceutical distributor, Economic Pravda reported, citing its sources.

While officials did not specify which company was affected in the strike, Tkachenko said that a warehouse and several unspecified production facilities were set ablaze in the attack.

The Kyiv Independent was not able to immediately verify the reports. Company officials have not yet commented on the attack.

Russia has intensified its attack against Ukraine's national capital region since August, launching hours-long drone attacks at civilian targets in and around the capital.

Earlier in the day, a Russian drone struck the Southern Bridge over the Dnipro River in Kyiv — marking the fourth such drone strike on the bridge in two days.