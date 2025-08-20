Russian attacks kill 3, injure 34 in Ukraine over past day

At least three civilians have been killed and 34 injured in Russian strikes across Ukraine over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported on Aug. 20.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, Russian forces launched 93 Shahed-type attack and decoy drones, along with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, overnight.

Air defenses intercepted 62 drones and one missile, while the remaining strikes hit 20 locations, according to the Air Force.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian troops fired more than 140 times on 52 settlements, injuring 16 people, including two children, local officials said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person and injured another, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

One person was killed and 10 more injured in Donetsk Oblast, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin. Strikes on six settlements in Kharkiv Oblast injured two civilians, aged 43 and 57, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

One person was killed and three more injured, including a child, in Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Russian strikes there targeted critical and social infrastructure.

In Odesa Oblast, one person was injured when Russian forces attacked infrastructure and production facilities, Governor Oleh Kiper said, adding that port infrastructure was damaged and a fire broke out.

One more civilian was injured in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov.

The attacks come as Moscow continues to reject calls for an unconditional ceasefire, escalating drone and missile strikes against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.