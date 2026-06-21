20,000 teddy bears displayed in Los Angeles to symbolize Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

A large-scale installation of 20,000 teddy bears representing Ukrainian children allegedly abducted by Russia was displayed in Los Angeles on June 20, according to a press release published by a coalition of pro-Ukraine organizations.

Stretching approximately 230 feet long and standing 8 feet tall, the exhibit featured the message: "Putin abducted 20,000 Ukrainian children. Bring Kids Back."

The display, held at Gloria Molina Grand Park, brought together activists, nonprofit organizations, faith leaders, and local officials to raise awareness of the issue and advocate for the children's return.

Kateryna Lisunova, a media advisor at Razom for Ukraine, said the project was made possible through the support of Globe4Ukraine, Shield of Freedom, Razom for Ukraine, and the American Coalition for Ukraine.

U.S. Representative Sydney Kamlager-Dove said Russia's actions must be condemned and called for the immediate return of the children.

"Putin is a war criminal committing atrocities, and we have a moral responsibility to unequivocally condemn these crimes and demand the immediate return of these children," Kamlager-Dove said in a statement read during the event.

Peter Larr, a member of Shield of Freedom's advisory board, argued that sanctions and congressional action could help bring abducted children home.

"The citizens of the United States have enormous influence and leverage over the aggressor. Through your voices, your elected representatives can help bring this horror to an end," Larr said.

Theo Menon, associate director of advocacy at Razom for Ukraine, described the installation as "more than a symbol" and called it "a call to action" for communities and elected leaders.

Los Angeles became the second U.S. city to host the installation after it debuted in Washington, D.C., in April.

According to Ukraine's national Children of War database, at least 20,000 Ukrainian children have been taken from occupied territories to Russia or Russian-controlled areas since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022. Ukraine says the true number could be significantly higher.

In 2023, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Children's Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova over their alleged role in the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children.