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Russian missile attack on Poltava injures 11 people, including 5 children

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by Dmytro Basmat
Russian missile attack on Poltava injures 11 people, including 5 children
Illustrative image: Ukrainian air defenses firing at Russian drones early on July 31, 2024. Ukraine, exact location not specified. (President Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)

Russian forces launched a missile attack on the city of Poltava on the evening of June 20, injuring 11 people including five children, officials reported.

Explosions were first heard in the city just after 8 p.m. local time, public broadcaster Suspilne reported as Ukraine's Air Force warned of incoming missile strikes.

Secretary of the Poltava City Council Kateryna Yamshchykova reported that all of the injured victims were hospitalized following the attack.

No clarification of the target of the attack was immediately provided although Yamshchykova said that 15 residential buildings sustained blast damage in the strike.

The extent of the damage caused or severity of the injuries sustain was not immediately clear.

Russia has regularly launched attack against civilian targets since the start of its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Poltava is a city of around 300,000, located in Poltava Oblast in central Ukraine. It is situated around 120 kilometers (75 miles) from the border with Russia, and 230 kilometers (143 miles) from the eastern front.

The city and surrounding region are regular targets of Russian drone and missile attacks.

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Poltava OblastMissile attackUkraineRussiaRussian attackCivilian casualtiesPoltava
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Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a Senior News Editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

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