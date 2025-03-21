The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

2 Russian officers allegedly killed in car bombing in occupied Skadovsk

by Kateryna Hodunova March 21, 2025 4:40 PM 1 min read
The Nissan car, which reportedly carried two Russian officers, was exploded on March 20, 2025, in the Russian-Russian-occupied town of Skadovsk in Kherson Oblast. (Ukrainian military intelligence)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A car with two Russian officers exploded on March 20 in the Russian-occupied town of Skadovsk in Kherson Oblast, Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) said on March 21.

Skadovsk, a city with a pre-war population of 17,000, lies on the Black Sea coast. Russia has occupied it since March 2022.

According to the statement, the explosion occurred at 8:40 p.m. local time on Myr Street. "A pile of warped metal remained" from the Nissan car, which reportedly carried two Russian officers, HUR said.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify the claims.

Russia declared annexation of partially occupied Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, and Donetsk oblasts in September 2022, a step denounced by Ukraine and the international community as illegal and void.

Russian officials, their proxies, and collaborators have been routinely targeted in both occupied parts of Ukraine and inside Russia. Kyiv does not typically comment on the attacks or claim responsibility.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova

