11 killed, 32 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least 11 civilians were killed and 32 injured in Russian strikes across Ukraine over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported on Sept. 5.

Ukraine's Air Force said Russian forces launched 157 Shahed-type attack and decoy drones overnight, along with six S-300 guided missiles and an X-59 air-launched missile.

Air defenses intercepted 121 drones, but 35 drones and seven missiles still struck 10 locations.

Donetsk Oblast suffered the heaviest attack, with five civilians killed — three of them in Kostiantynivka — and two more injured, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Chernihiv Oblast, two people were killed and five injured after Moscow targeted a Danish humanitarian demining group, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

Russian attacks in Kharkiv Oblast killed three people and wounded six others, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. Eight settlements across the region were hit.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and eight more injured after strikes on residential areas, critical infrastructure, and social facilities, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. An apartment building and 17 houses were damaged.

Russian attacks in Sumy Oblast injured four more people, while 122 attacks hit 49 settlements, local officials said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported seven injuries across 14 attacked settlements.

The latest aerial assault comes as Moscow rejects Kyiv's calls for an unconditional ceasefire, continuing to rely on mass drone and missile barrages against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.