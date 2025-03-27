1 killed, 34 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least one person was killed and 34 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, regional officials reported on March 26.

Russia launched 86 drones overnight, including Shahed-type attack drones and one Iskander-M ballistic missile, according to Ukraine's military.

Air defenses intercepted 42 drones, while another 26 disappeared from the radar before reaching their targets, likely serving as decoys to overwhelm Ukrainian defenses.

Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems, aviation, and mobile fire groups repelled the assault.

Kharkiv Oblast saw one of the heaviest attacks, with 23 people injured. Strikes on residential areas and civilian infrastructure caused four fires, including one that engulfed an industrial facility covering 2,500 square meters, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks injured five people and damaged 12 homes, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. Russian troops also attacked an elderly woman with a drone, fatally wounding her with a dropped explosive.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a Russian drone attack injured three people — a 48-year-old man and two women, aged 75 and 78 — while damaging enterprises, schools, cultural institutions, and over a dozen high-rise buildings, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces wounded three civilians in attacks on Pokrovsk, Zelenyi Hai, and Ivanopillia, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.