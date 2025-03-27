The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

1 killed, 34 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 27, 2025 11:33 AM 2 min read
Ukraine’s State Emergency Service extinguishes a fire caused by a Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast on March 25, 2025. (State Emergency Service / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

At least one person was killed and 34 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, regional officials reported on March 26.

Russia launched 86 drones overnight, including Shahed-type attack drones and one Iskander-M ballistic missile, according to Ukraine's military.

Air defenses intercepted 42 drones, while another 26 disappeared from the radar before reaching their targets, likely serving as decoys to overwhelm Ukrainian defenses.

Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems, aviation, and mobile fire groups repelled the assault.

Kharkiv Oblast saw one of the heaviest attacks, with 23 people injured. Strikes on residential areas and civilian infrastructure caused four fires, including one that engulfed an industrial facility covering 2,500 square meters, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks injured five people and damaged 12 homes, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. Russian troops also attacked an elderly woman with a drone, fatally wounding her with a dropped explosive.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a Russian drone attack injured three people — a 48-year-old man and two women, aged 75 and 78 — while damaging enterprises, schools, cultural institutions, and over a dozen high-rise buildings, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces wounded three civilians in attacks on Pokrovsk, Zelenyi Hai, and Ivanopillia, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

We asked Ukrainian soldiers if they’d fight Russia ‘with their bare hands’ rather than accept a bad ceasefire
CIA Director John Ratcliffe on March 25 gave a rousing assessment of Kyiv’s desire to achieve an acceptable and lasting peace in Ukraine, insisting its people and armed forces would fight Russia with “their bare hands” if they had to. “I want to say that with regard to the Ukrainian
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Expert negotiator dissects Ukraine-Russia ceasefire talks.

The Kyiv Independent’s Chris York sits down with Marty Latz, an expert negotiator who has spent decades examining the techniques U.S. President Donald Trump has used to make deals, to discuss Trump's negotiation techniques as he tries to broker a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.
Ukraine denies Russian accusations of ceasefire violation.

"It should be highlighted that the military department of the aggressor country is spreading false and groundless accusations in order to prolong the war, continue false propaganda and typical Russian attempts to deceive the world," Ukraine's General Staff said.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.