The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Kharkiv Oblast, Drone attack, Ukraine, War, Russian attack
Edit post

Russian drone attack on Kharkiv injures 9

by Sonya Bandouil March 27, 2025 4:20 AM 1 min read
Fire at the site of a Russian strike on Kharkiv on March 26 2025, which wounded nine people. (State Emergency Service / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian drone strike on Kharkiv injured at least nine people and caused multiple fires, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported on March 26.

The attack targeted residential areas and civilian infrastructure, resulting in four separate fires.

The largest blaze broke out at an industrial building, covering an area of 2,500 square meters.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service, police, medical teams, and utility workers are actively responding at the scene.

“Today, more than a dozen drones have hit our Kharkiv, one of the largest cities in Ukraine,” Governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram following the attack. “No country should have to go through this.”

Kharkiv, located less than 30 miles from the Russian border, remains a frequent target of Russian drone, missile, and glide bomb attacks.

‘Important but small operations’ — Ukraine reclaims territory near Dvorichna in Kharkiv Oblast, military says
“Speaking of Dvorichna, you can see on DeepState (a crowd-sourced monitoring website) that there are blue zones where part of the territory has been de-occupied. These were very important but small operations,” Oles Malyarevych, deputy commander of the Achilles unmanned systems regiment, said.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Sonya Bandouil

Most popular

News Feed

6:34 PM
Video

Expert negotiator dissects Ukraine-Russia ceasefire talks.

The Kyiv Independent’s Chris York sits down with Marty Latz, an expert negotiator who has spent decades examining the techniques U.S. President Donald Trump has used to make deals, to discuss Trump's negotiation techniques as he tries to broker a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.
5:04 PM

Ukraine denies Russian accusations of ceasefire violation.

"It should be highlighted that the military department of the aggressor country is spreading false and groundless accusations in order to prolong the war, continue false propaganda and typical Russian attempts to deceive the world," Ukraine's General Staff said.
3:48 PM

EBRD approves $290 million loan for Ukraine's gas.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on March 26 approved a loan of 270 million euros ($290 million) for Ukraine's Naftogaz to purchase gas for the next two winters, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.