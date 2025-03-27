Russian drone attack on Kharkiv injures 9

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian drone strike on Kharkiv injured at least nine people and caused multiple fires, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported on March 26.

The attack targeted residential areas and civilian infrastructure, resulting in four separate fires.

The largest blaze broke out at an industrial building, covering an area of 2,500 square meters.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service, police, medical teams, and utility workers are actively responding at the scene.

“Today, more than a dozen drones have hit our Kharkiv, one of the largest cities in Ukraine,” Governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram following the attack. “No country should have to go through this.”

Kharkiv, located less than 30 miles from the Russian border, remains a frequent target of Russian drone, missile, and glide bomb attacks.