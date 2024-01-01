Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukraine downs 9 of 10 Russian drones, 1 missile on New Year's Day

by Dominic Culverwell January 1, 2024 10:06 PM 1 min read
Remains of a Shahed 136 at an exhibition showing fragments of missiles and drones that Russia used to attack Kyiv on May 12, 2023. (Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine downed nine of the 10 Shahed drones and one Kh-59 missile launched by Russia in the afternoon of Jan. 1, the Air Force reported.

The attack reportedly began at around 2 p.m. local time with 10 Shahed-135/131 drones from the north.

Russian forces also launched a Kh-59 guided missile which was shot down over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Moscow launched a massive drone strike across Ukraine on New Year’s Eve that continued into New Year’s Day.

Four homes and four cars were damaged in Kyiv Oblast due to debris from intercepted Russian drones.

Air defenses engaged drones in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast and at least two civilians died of injuries after a Russian Shahed drone hit a two-story residential building in Sumy Oblast.

The Russians also fired missiles, shells, and unguided rockets at multiple cities and villages, including in Kherson and Kharkiv Oblasts in the past 24 hours.

Putin promises to intensify attacks on Ukraine in response to Belgorod strike
″(The Ukrainians) want to scare us and create uncertainty within our country,” he said during a visit to a military hospital. “We will intensify attacks. No crime against civilians will remain unpunished.”
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: Dominic Culverwell
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
6:57 PM

Russian drone kills 2 civilians in Sumy Oblast.

At least two civilians died of injuries after a Russian Shahed drone hit a two-story residential building in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 1, according to the regional military administration and the regional police.
5:53 PM

Russian shelling kills civilian in Kharkiv Oblast.

One man was reported killed by fragments. Artillery and Uragan rockets struck residential areas, including a five-story building. Authorities also posted images of what looked like damaged private homes.
9:43 PM

Pope calls to pray for ‘martyred Ukrainian people.’

"Let us not cease to pray for the peoples who suffer from wars: for the martyred Ukrainian people, for the Palestinian and Israeli peoples, for the people of Sudan and for many others," Pope Francis said on Dec. 31 in the Vatican.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.