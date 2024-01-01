Ukraine downs 9 of 10 Russian drones, 1 missile on New Year's Day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine downed nine of the 10 Shahed drones and one Kh-59 missile launched by Russia in the afternoon of Jan. 1, the Air Force reported.



The attack reportedly began at around 2 p.m. local time with 10 Shahed-135/131 drones from the north.



Russian forces also launched a Kh-59 guided missile which was shot down over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.



Moscow launched a massive drone strike across Ukraine on New Year’s Eve that continued into New Year’s Day.



Four homes and four cars were damaged in Kyiv Oblast due to debris from intercepted Russian drones.



Air defenses engaged drones in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast and at least two civilians died of injuries after a Russian Shahed drone hit a two-story residential building in Sumy Oblast.



The Russians also fired missiles, shells, and unguided rockets at multiple cities and villages, including in Kherson and Kharkiv Oblasts in the past 24 hours.