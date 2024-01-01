Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Governor: Russian drone debris damages homes in Kyiv Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 1, 2024 7:47 PM 1 min read
Pedestrians walk along a street while smoke rises from a fire after a rocket attack in the center of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Dec. 29, 2023. (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Debris from intercepted Russian drones damaged four homes and four cars in Kyiv Oblast on Jan. 1, regional governor Ruslan Kravchenko reported.

The air raid alarm in Kyiv Oblast has sounded three times on New Year's Day thus far, the most recent of which lasted for nearly 2.5 hours, according to Kravchenko.

Drone debris reportedly fell in two of the oblast's districts, causing a fire that has since been extinguished. No casualties were reported.

Local authorities reported earlier on Jan. 1 that air defense intercepted drones in Kyiv and the surrounding region.

"Thanks to the effective work of our defenders on enemy targets, there were no critical and residential targets," Kravchenko said.

"Together with the (relevant) communities, we are already collecting information about the needs of residents with damaged homes. They will be given all the necessary assistance."

Russia launched 90 Shahed drones against Ukraine overnight on Jan. 1, 87 of which were reportedly shot down by Ukrainian forces.

The drones, sent in four waves from the direction of the Black Sea and Crimea, targeted port infrastructure and residential neighborhoods.

Russia's attack struck Ukraine as it celebrated New Year's Eve. Air raid alerts were activated in multiple regions.

Zelensky delivers new year’s address thanking Ukrainian troops, civil society
President Volodymyr Zelensky at midnight on Dec. 31 delivered his traditional new year’s address on television, thanking Ukrainian troops and civil society for the immense sacrifices made in the ongoing struggle against Russia.
The Kyiv IndependentLance Luo
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:57 PM

Russian drone kills 2 civilians in Sumy Oblast.

At least two civilians died of injuries after a Russian Shahed drone hit a two-story residential building in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 1, according to the regional military administration and the regional police.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
5:53 PM

Russian shelling kills civilian in Kharkiv Oblast.

One man was reported killed by fragments. Artillery and Uragan rockets struck residential areas, including a five-story building. Authorities also posted images of what looked like damaged private homes.
9:43 PM

Pope calls to pray for ‘martyred Ukrainian people.’

"Let us not cease to pray for the peoples who suffer from wars: for the martyred Ukrainian people, for the Palestinian and Israeli peoples, for the people of Sudan and for many others," Pope Francis said on Dec. 31 in the Vatican.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.