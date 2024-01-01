Governor: Russian drone debris damages homes in Kyiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Debris from intercepted Russian drones damaged four homes and four cars in Kyiv Oblast on Jan. 1, regional governor Ruslan Kravchenko reported.

The air raid alarm in Kyiv Oblast has sounded three times on New Year's Day thus far, the most recent of which lasted for nearly 2.5 hours, according to Kravchenko.

Drone debris reportedly fell in two of the oblast's districts, causing a fire that has since been extinguished. No casualties were reported.

Local authorities reported earlier on Jan. 1 that air defense intercepted drones in Kyiv and the surrounding region.

"Thanks to the effective work of our defenders on enemy targets, there were no critical and residential targets," Kravchenko said.

"Together with the (relevant) communities, we are already collecting information about the needs of residents with damaged homes. They will be given all the necessary assistance."

Russia launched 90 Shahed drones against Ukraine overnight on Jan. 1, 87 of which were reportedly shot down by Ukrainian forces.

The drones, sent in four waves from the direction of the Black Sea and Crimea, targeted port infrastructure and residential neighborhoods.

Russia's attack struck Ukraine as it celebrated New Year's Eve. Air raid alerts were activated in multiple regions.