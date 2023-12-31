Skip to content
Official: 5 civilians wounded by Russian shelling in Kherson

by Asami Terajima December 31, 2023 1:09 PM 2 min read
Archive photo: Damage to Kherson's regional administration building that happened in December 2022 is seen on Nov. 1 2023, in Kherson, Ukraine. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Ed Ram/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Five civilians were wounded by the Russian shelling of Kherson on Dec. 31, head of the city's military administration Roman Mrochko reported.

The victims were wounded as Russian forces on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River struck the Korabelnyi District – often a target of Russian attacks on the city, according to Mrochko.

Two men, aged 52 and 55, as well as a 71-year-old woman were initially reported to be wounded. Mrochko later revised the casualty number to five, reporting that two more men who were in a car at the time of the attack had suffered concussion and also came to a medical facility.

More than a year after Ukrainian forces liberated swathes of territories on the western bank of the Dnipro in November 2022, Russia continues to heavily attack Kherson and its surroundings with artillery, tanks, drones, and air bombs – putting civilians in severe danger.

Earlier this week, Russian forces struck a railway station on Dec. 26, killing one person and wounding four. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported that about 140 people were waiting for an evacuation train from their bombarded hometown.

Since liberation, over 400 civilians were killed and over 1,700 wounded in and around Kherson, according to local authorities.

Under deadly attacks, Kherson fights to keep life going 1 year after liberation
Sitting in a pitch-dark kitchen with just the flashlight on, 70-year-old Viacheslav Bezprozvanyi warned of an incoming shelling as soon as he heard a swish over him. Split seconds later, a thick thud of shelling hit the ground a few hundred meters away. The house shook, knocking off a
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Asami Terajima
