Official: 5 civilians wounded by Russian shelling in Kherson

Five civilians were wounded by the Russian shelling of Kherson on Dec. 31, head of the city's military administration Roman Mrochko reported.

The victims were wounded as Russian forces on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River struck the Korabelnyi District – often a target of Russian attacks on the city, according to Mrochko.

Two men, aged 52 and 55, as well as a 71-year-old woman were initially reported to be wounded. Mrochko later revised the casualty number to five, reporting that two more men who were in a car at the time of the attack had suffered concussion and also came to a medical facility.

More than a year after Ukrainian forces liberated swathes of territories on the western bank of the Dnipro in November 2022, Russia continues to heavily attack Kherson and its surroundings with artillery, tanks, drones, and air bombs – putting civilians in severe danger.

Earlier this week, Russian forces struck a railway station on Dec. 26, killing one person and wounding four. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported that about 140 people were waiting for an evacuation train from their bombarded hometown.

Since liberation, over 400 civilians were killed and over 1,700 wounded in and around Kherson, according to local authorities.