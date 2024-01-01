Russian drone kills 2 civilians in Sumy Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least two civilians died of injuries after a Russian Shahed drone hit a two-story residential building in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 1, according to the regional military administration and the regional police.

The military administration reported that three people have been pulled from the rubble so far.

According to the statement by the regional prosecutor's office, a female resident of the building was heavily injured from the drone's impact and died in the hospital. A pre-trial investigation into the death has begun.

Russia conducted a massive drone strike across Ukraine on New Year’s Eve, continuing well into the late afternoon on New Year’s Day. The Russians also fired missiles, shells and unguided rockets at multiple cities and villages, including in Kherson and Kharkiv Oblasts in the past 24 hours.

The attacks follow a Dec. 29 missile and drone strike across the country. By number of weapons it was the largest single massive attack of its kind since the beginning of the full-scale war. At least 39 people are known to have died.