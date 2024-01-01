Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Putin promises to intensify attacks on Ukraine in response to Belgorod strike

by Igor Kossov January 1, 2024 8:19 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Jan. 1 vowed to intensify attacks on Ukraine in retaliation for explosions in Belgorod that Moscow claimed was a Ukrainian attack.

Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for the Dec. 30 attack on Belgorod, one day after Russia attacked Ukraine’s cities with 158 missiles and drones, killing at least 39 people. As usual, Russia deliberately targeted residential areas.

"(The Ukrainians) want to scare us and create uncertainty within our country," Putin said during a visit to a military hospital. "We will intensify attacks. No crime against civilians will remain unpunished."

Putin claimed that Russia avoids attacking civilians, accusing Kyiv of targeting them, although each country’s track record says the exact opposite.

Putin also boasted that Russia's strategic situation in the full-scale war is "satisfactory" and that things are turning to its advantage.

At least 24 people were killed in the Dec. 30 attack on Belgorod and more than 100 were injured, the Russian authorities have claimed. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these figures.

Author: Igor Kossov
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:57 PM

Russian drone kills 2 civilians in Sumy Oblast.

At least two civilians died of injuries after a Russian Shahed drone hit a two-story residential building in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 1, according to the regional military administration and the regional police.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
5:53 PM

Russian shelling kills civilian in Kharkiv Oblast.

One man was reported killed by fragments. Artillery and Uragan rockets struck residential areas, including a five-story building. Authorities also posted images of what looked like damaged private homes.
9:43 PM

Pope calls to pray for ‘martyred Ukrainian people.’

"Let us not cease to pray for the peoples who suffer from wars: for the martyred Ukrainian people, for the Palestinian and Israeli peoples, for the people of Sudan and for many others," Pope Francis said on Dec. 31 in the Vatican.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.