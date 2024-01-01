Kyiv under attack by drones, air defense is engaging targets

This audio is created with AI assistance

Air defenses engaged drones in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast on Jan. 1, according to the Air Force and the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Earlier notices reported that Russian drones were in Kyiv's Vasylkiv district, while another group was headed for Kyiv from the southeast. At least one distant explosion could be heard from the center of the capital.

A missile was reported to be headed for Dnipro.

The regional military administration warned that Russian "tactical aviation" is highly active near the Sea of Azov, elevating the threat of airstrikes.



Russia has stepped up attacks against Ukraine's infrastructure and residential areas in the past 24 hours. Overnight, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian cities with 90 drones, 87 of which were brought down.

Shelling in Kherson and Kharkiv Oblasts led to some fatalities and hospitalizations, local authorities reported.