Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Ukraine destroys Russian drone unit after Kherson infant killed, child 'should never have been a target,' governor says

2 min read
Avatar
by Olena Goncharova
Ukraine destroys Russian drone unit after Kherson infant killed, child 'should never have been a target,' governor says
The Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022 after Russia's retreat from Kherson. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Ukrainian soldiers successfully destroyed a crew of Russian drone operators with FPV drones, those directly involved in the fatal attack on a child in Kherson Oblast on July 9, Ukraine's General Staff reported on July 11.

The attack which struck the village of Pravdyne in Kherson Oblast killed a one-year-old boy named Dmytro and injured his grandmother. The strike was carried out by a Russian kamikaze drone of the Molniya type, which directly hit the courtyard of a residential building.

The southern Ukrainian city of Kherson and its surrounding region has frequently come under Russian fire since Ukrainian forces liberated the city from occupation in November 2022. Russian troops continue to routinely attack the area with artillery and drones from across the Dnipro River.

Article image

Following the attack, intelligence from the Defense Forces of Ukraine established that the drone had been launched from the occupied city of Hola Prystan.

During a subsequent operation, the Ukrainian military identified the Russian drone operating crew's precise location: a five-story non-residential building situated in the center of Hola Prystan. Intelligence determined that the drones had been launched from within this structure.

The Ukrainian military deployed five FPV drones, four of which precisely impacted the target, according to the General Staff. Post-operation monitoring has revealed no further drone launches originating from the facility.

Regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin responded to the operation on July 11: "Dmytro should never have been a target. I thank our soldiers for their just retribution. No occupier who brought death and destruction to our land will escape punishment."

Analysis: Russia is stepping up attacks. Allies are stepping back. What happens to Ukraine next?
Amid ever-escalating aerial assaults, accelerating Russian advances in the east, and the weariness that comes with nearly 3.5 years of war, all eyes in Ukraine are once again focused upon one man — U.S. President Donald Trump. “I think I’ll have a major statement to make on Russia on Monday,” Trump said in an interview with NBC News on July 10, the latest development in a tortuously long and so far wholly ineffective U.S.-led peace process. Short of a massive injection of military aid, or crus
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Article image

UkraineRussiaKherson OblastDrone attackFPVUkrainian childrenCivilian casualties
Avatar
Olena Goncharova

Head of North America desk

Olena Goncharova is the Head of North America desk at The Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, July 12
Show More

Editors' Picks