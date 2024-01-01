Update: Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast kill 1, injure 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast earlier on Jan. 1 have killed one person and injured four, the State Emergency Service reported.

Russian forces shelled Veletenske, a community near Kherson, killing a 73-year-old woman and injuring a 50-year-old woman, who was hospitalized with injuries to her legs and back.

Due to Russian shelling, a man and a woman were injured in the communities of Novokairy and Komyshany, respectively, according to the Kherson Oblast Military Administration.

Another Russian attack on the community of Tokarivka injured a 69-year-old man.

Russia launched attacks on Kherson Oblast on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Russian attacks on Dec. 31, 2023, wounded five civilians in Kherson.

More than a year after Ukrainian forces liberated swathes of territories on the western bank of the Dnipro in November 2022, Russia continues to heavily attack Kherson and its surroundings with artillery, tanks, drones, and air bombs – putting civilians in severe danger.