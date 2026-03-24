Zelensky warns Iran war 'emboldening' Russia after Ukraine meets Trump officials

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 24 that the ongoing U.S.-Israeli war with Iran is strengthening Russia's position, as Kyiv reported back from recent talks with U.S. officials.

The remarks come as U.S.-led efforts to broker a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia have effectively stalled, with Washington's focus shifting to the Middle East.

Ukraine's delegation spent two days in the United States over the weekend meeting representatives of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration. Zelensky said the team briefed him on "focus areas, opportunities, and challenges," without disclosing further details.

According to Ukrainska Pravda, citing unnamed sources, U.S. officials are increasing pressure on Kyiv to withdraw its troops from Donetsk Oblast as part of a potential settlement.

The reporting also said Washington warned it could step back from mediation efforts if no progress is achieved, prioritizing military operations against Iran instead.

At the center of the deadlock in peace negotiations remains the most contentious issue of the war — the future of Russian-occupied territories in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine maintains that freezing the current front line represents the most realistic basis for a ceasefire at this stage of the war. Russia continues to insist that Ukrainian forces withdraw from parts of Donbas as a precondition for any agreement — a demand Kyiv has rejected.

"The geopolitical situation has become more complicated due to the war against Iran, and unfortunately, this is emboldening Russia," the Ukrainian president said.

The latest round of trilateral talks involving Ukraine, Russia, and the United States took place on Feb. 16. A follow-up meeting planned for late February and later rescheduled for early March was postponed shortly before Washington launched strikes on Iran alongside Israel.

Since then, both Ukrainian and Russian officials have signaled that negotiations are effectively on hold.

Zelensky said that recent discussions with U.S. officials also focused on long-term security guarantees for Ukraine, emphasizing that "security is the key to peace."

He added that a direct meeting involving himself, Putin, and Trump is necessary to unlock progress.

"Meetings at the leadership level are needed to truly resolve these issues," he said.

The president instructed his team to continue close coordination with partners to ensure progress on diplomatic and humanitarian tracks, including prisoner exchanges, and to brief European and Canadian allies on the outcomes of the recent meetings in Florida.