Zelensky urges Ukrainians to remain resilient amid anticipated attacks on energy infrastructure

President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Ukrainians to remain resilient amid an onslaught of anticipated Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure this winter in his evening address on Dec. 8.

"The role of our state now — no matter how difficult it may be — is to not lose strength and not allow the enemy to seize the initiative," Zelensky said.

President Zelensky's latest calls for resilience come as Russia's war in Ukraine continues into its second winter. Last winter, between October 2022 and February 2o23, Russian forces attempted to cripple Ukraine's energy network with massive strikes leading to frequent blackouts and a lack of heating across the country.

During his address, the president also thanked soldiers and commanders for their "resilience and valor" as the coldest months of the winter approach. The remarks follow a meeting earlier in the day with Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi and commanders from various sectors.

This winter, officials anticipate that the country will again face many of the same challenges it did last year. In October, President Zelensky warned that Russia will likely attempt to destroy Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Officials also cautioned that Russia will launch a record number of drones against Ukraine. In late November, Ukraine defended itself from the largest attack on its territory since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, downing 74 of 75 Russian drones on Nov. 25.

As Ukraine prepares for more attacks, international allies also increased their support for Ukraine. This week, the United Kingdom announced $9.8 million in additional funding toward Ukraine's $46.3 million winter humanitarian response package.