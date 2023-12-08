Skip to content
Zelensky urges Ukrainians to remain resilient amid anticipated attacks on energy infrastructure

by Dmytro Basmat December 9, 2023 1:33 AM 2 min read
A still from President Volodymyr Zelensky's evening address on Oct. 24, 2023. (President of Ukraine)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Ukrainians to remain resilient amid an onslaught of anticipated Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure this winter in his evening address on Dec. 8.

"The role of our state now — no matter how difficult it may be — is to not lose strength and not allow the enemy to seize the initiative," Zelensky said.

President Zelensky's latest calls for resilience come as Russia's war in Ukraine continues into its second winter. Last winter, between October 2022 and February 2o23, Russian forces attempted to cripple Ukraine's energy network with massive strikes leading to frequent blackouts and a lack of heating across the country.

During his address, the president also thanked soldiers and commanders for their "resilience and valor" as the coldest months of the winter approach. The remarks follow a meeting earlier in the day with Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi and commanders from various sectors.

This winter, officials anticipate that the country will again face many of the same challenges it did last year. In October, President Zelensky warned that Russia will likely attempt to destroy Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Officials also cautioned that Russia will launch a record number of drones against Ukraine. In late November, Ukraine defended itself from the largest attack on its territory since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, downing 74 of 75 Russian drones on Nov. 25.

As Ukraine prepares for more attacks, international allies also increased their support for Ukraine. This week, the United Kingdom announced $9.8 million in additional funding toward Ukraine's $46.3 million winter humanitarian response package.

Ukraine war latest: Scammers reportedly cheat volunteers out of millions on drone purchases
Key developments on Dec. 8: * Investigation reveals scheme to steal money from volunteers on drone purchases * Germany hands over shells, drones, other equipment in latest delivery to Ukraine * Ambassador: Russia holds 500 Ukrainian medical workers captive * Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk Obl…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Dmytro Basmat
Comments

News Feed

5:10 PM

Zelensky: Ukraine needs more modern air defense systems.

Ukraine currently lacks the ability to produce its own modern air defense system, something that it desperately needs to protect its citizens from Russian strikes, President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a joint press conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in Vilnius on Jan. 10.
2:27 PM

Media: Polish minister opposes extending EU free trade agreement with Ukraine.

In his letter, Polish Agriculture Minister Czeslaw Siekierski allegedly pointed out the "counterproductive effects" of the trade liberalization introduced in 2022. He emphasized that excessive imports are related not only to grain but "also sugar, poultry, eggs, soft fruit, and apple concentrate," RMF24 reported.
