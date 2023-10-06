Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky: Russia will try to destroy Ukraine’s energy infrastructure this winter

by Daria Shulzhenko October 6, 2023 9:37 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the EU-Ukraine Foreign Ministers' meeting in Kyiv on Oct. 2. (Source: Office of the President)
This audio is created with AI assistance

In the upcoming winter, Russia will attempt to demolish Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with more attacks, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during his evening briefing on Oct. 6.

Zelensky said Russia will try to "bypass" the country’s air defense systems.

"They cannot understand that Ukraine will not be conquered anyway. But (Russian troops) will try to launch more attacks and have more attempts to bypass our defenses," Zelensky said.

"We realize the threat completely," he added.

Russian forces attempted to cripple Ukraine's energy network with massive strikes during from October to February, leading to frequent blackouts and a lack of heating across the country.

With winter approaching, is Ukraine’s energy system ready for renewed Russian attacks?
The specter of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy system looms once again as winter rapidly approaches. Last year in early October, just as Ukraine’s heating season began, Russia launched a month-long series of missile and drone attacks against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, leading to blackouts…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query

Zelensky’s repeated warning comes as, on Sept. 21, Russia launched its first mass strike on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure since March.

Energy facilities in western and central Ukraine have been damaged, and there were partial blackouts in Rivne, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv oblasts, according to Ukraine’s state energy operator Ukrenergo.

During his briefing, Zelensky said he heard the reports of military and officials responsible for the protection of the energy systems and highlighted the importance for the regional authorities to prepare for potential winter attacks.

Zelensky also said that Ukraine is taking "more steps" to strengthen its air defense systems in cooperation with partners.

On Oct. 5, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that his country will send Ukraine another Patriot air defense system "to help ward off aerial and drone attacks during the coming winter months."

"Winning this winter, going through all the difficulties, and protecting our people is very important," Zelensky said during the briefing.

Author: Daria Shulzhenko
