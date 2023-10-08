Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Air Force: Russia to launch record number of Shahed drones this fall, winter

by Martin Fornusek October 8, 2023 7:44 PM 2 min read
Remains of a Shahed 136/131 drone at an exhibition showing remains of missiles and drones that Russia used to attack Kyiv on May 12, 2023, in Kyiv. (Photo: Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia will likely launch a record number of Shahed kamikaze drones against Ukraine in the coming fall and winter months, Yuri Ihnat, the Air Force's spokesperson, said on Oct. 8.

The official pointed out that in September alone, Russian forces launched over 500 Shahed drones in attacks against Ukraine.

"In the six months of the previous heating season, Russia launched over 1,000 Shaheds against Ukraine. We already had half of that number in just one month," Ihnat said on air.

Ukrainian officials warned that Russia is likely to escalate its attacks against Ukraine's energy infrastructure in the coming months in order to cripple the country's power grid.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support us

Moscow attempted such a strategy during the fall and winter of 2022-2023, which led to frequent blackouts and a lack of heating across the country.

Ihnat emphasized that Ukraine needs to do all it can to reinforce its air defense capabilities to protect the airspace against Russian strikes. This means obtaining air defense systems from Kyiv's allies, such as Patriot, IRIS, or even older MIM-23 Hawk systems, the spokesperson said.

The Spanish government announced on Oct. 5 that it would provide Ukraine with six Hawk systems to protect Ukraine's civilian population and the new Black Sea corridor.

On the same day, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that his country would send Ukraine another Patriot air defense system "to help ward off aerial and drone attacks during the coming winter months."

With winter approaching, is Ukraine’s energy system ready for renewed Russian attacks?
The specter of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy system looms once again as winter rapidly approaches. Last year in early October, just as Ukraine’s heating season began, Russia launched a month-long series of missile and drone attacks against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, leading to blackouts…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.